Kate Winslet regrets working with Polanski and Woody Allen

Three years have passed since the #MeToo movement made waves in Hollywood and famous actresses reported for the first time in a bundle of their negative experiences with men from the film industry. Now Titanic star Kate Winslet (44) dared to take an honest look back at her work in an interview. In doing so, she was tough on herself and made it clear why she regrets working with Woody Allen (84) and Roman Polanski (87).

“What the hell was I thinking, with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski the actress said indignantly in an interview with Vanity Fair. The Oscar winner starred in Allen’s film “Wonder Wheel” in 2017 and also a leading role in 2011 Roman Polanski “The God of Carnage” taken over. Both directors had been accused of sexual abuse in the past. “It’s incredible that these men have enjoyed such a high reputation in the film industry for so long. It’s bloody scandalous and I have to take responsibility for working with them.” You can not turn back the time, but honestly deal with the fact that you regret these decisions, so the film star. Above all, she now wants to be a good role model for younger women and for this reason also talk about her wrong decisions.

Both cult directors made headlines in recent years because women had publicly made them serious allegations. In 2014, Allen’s adopted daughter claimed Dylan Farrowthat the director had sexually assaulted her in 1993. Allen denied the charge. Polanski was arrested in 1977 for allegedly raping a then 13-year-old girl. He pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse. Four other women now claim that Polanski sexually assaulted them when they were minors. Polanski denies these allegations.









