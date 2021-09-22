Kate Winslet is proud that her daughter is making a career without the famous surname

Berlin. Oscar winner Kate Winslet (45, “The Reader”) is proud of her daughter Mia Threapleton, who started an acting career on her own. “She is now 20 and acting,” said Winslet on Monday (local time) on the British breakfast show “Lorraine”. “This is a really wonderful thing.”

Mia is currently in the Czech Republic to act in a television series. “It’s great for her to have a different last name and that it stayed under the radar,” said Winslet. “The people who cast her didn’t know she was my daughter, and of course that was very important for their self-esteem.”









Kate Winslet suspected that daughter was following in her footsteps

As the Hollywood actress continued, she “always suspected” that her daughter would one day follow in her footsteps. “A few years ago she said she would just try it.” The young actress played her first major role in 2020 in the Irish thriller “Shadows”.

Mia Threapleton is the daughter of Winslet and her ex-husband, director Jim Threapleton. The couple were married from 1998 to 2001.