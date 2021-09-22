Kate Winslet and Anthony Hopkins honored

Every year at the Toronto International Film Festival, outstanding filmmakers are honored with the Tribute Actor Award. Two British actors were honored this year.



Kate Winslet was honored at the TIFF.

Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga / EPA / dpa



Actors Kate Winslet (44) and Anthony Hopkins (82) received the TIFF Tribute Actor Award late Tuesday evening (local time) at the 45th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The film festival honors outstanding filmmakers with the award. Due to the corona pandemic, the event was broadcast online this year. In addition to Winslet and Hopkins, stars like Jodie Foster and Olivia Colman were shown with video messages.

Hopkins dedicated his award to all those who are at the forefront of fighting the virus around the world. “This award is yours,” said the 82-year-old during his filmed speech. The British actor is represented at TIFF with “The Father”. In the drama by director Florian Zeller, Hopkins plays an aging, wealthy patriarch whose progressive dementia shatters his relationship with his daughter (Colman).

Winslet also thanked first aiders in her speech and expressed her condolences to families and individuals whose lives had been changed by the Corona crisis. Her drama “Ammonite” had its world premiere on Friday at the TIFF. In the film by director Francis Lee, Winslet and Saoirse Ronan play two women who fall in love in south-west England in the 1840s.

Chloé Zhao received the TIFF Ebert Director Award for her directorial work at the ceremony. The 38-year-old director received the Golden Lion for best film at the Venice International Film Festival for her US drama “Nomadland” at the weekend.

This year, at the renowned Toronto Film Festival, 50 entries were selected, most of which will be shown online or in car cinemas. On September 20, the festival’s winning film, chosen by the audience, will be announced at a live screening.