Julia Roberts presents the new “Happy Sport” watch from Chopard

Julia Roberts plays the leading role in the new short film by Xavier Dolan for Chopard

The liaison between Chopard and cinema goes back a long way. A perfect connection that – thanks to a meeting between Caroline Scheufele and Pierre Viot – began in Cannes and consolidated year after year. The main reason for this was the constant close collaboration between the Swiss Maison and the most prestigious film festival in the world. In 1998, Caroline Scheufele designed the legendary Palme d’Or as a trophy for the best film in the competition, and in 2001 the Trophée Chopard for the best young actors was launched.

Julia Roberts’ iconic moment on the Cannes red carpet

Chopard has always been considered the jeweler of the red carpet and shone with his creations on the most important actresses in history. From Elizabeth Taylor to Julia Roberts, who walked barefoot down the festival red carpet for the first time in 2016, wearing an emerald and diamond necklace (and a matching ring). The image of the Croisette debut of the “Pretty Woman” star went around the world and her smile not only shaped the 69th edition of the festival, but also convinced the Co-President and Artistic Director of Chopard, who she is today for around five years later, the face of the new “Happy Sport” campaign. The collection reflects a celebration of joie de vivre and finds the perfect testimonial in Julia Roberts.









A film by director child prodigy Xavier Dolan

The film was directed by Xavier Dolan. The director was introduced to the Croisette in 2008 and is working on a commercial short film for the first time. Xavier Dolan’s direct, sincere and delicate style combines joy and freedom, light and grace and alternates Julia Roberts’ extraordinary energy with the rare beauty of the diamonds, which are kept like small talismans in the golden capsule of the new “Happy Diamonds” watches. The short film is a hymn to the creativity and values ​​of the brand, but also a spontaneous and unfiltered report about a carelessness that gives hope, about wild dances that put you in a good mood, and about precious moments consisting of happy looks and laughter . Paloma Faith’s “Upside Down” was chosen for the musical accompaniment.

Julia Roberts and the dancing diamonds of Chopard

This is how Xavier Dolan captures the timeless, elegant charm of Julia Roberts and at the same time describes the bold style and vitality of the watch, which was launched in 1993 by Caroline Scheufele. When she first saw the precious moving stones that characterize the model, she summed up the true essence of the timepiece: “These diamonds are happier when they are free.”

This article appeared in the original on VOGUE.it.