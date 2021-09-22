Julia Roberts’ daughter premieres on the red carpet

Is she following in her famous mother’s footsteps? Julia Roberts’ daughter Hazel was allowed to at least get a taste of Hollywood. She accompanied her father Danny Moder to the Cannes Film Festival.

She has been one of the biggest stars in Hollywood since “Pretty Woman”, but Julia Roberts keeps her private life out of the public eye as much as possible. The actress and husband Daniel Moder have three children: 16-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and Henry, who is two years younger.

Father-daughter performance in Cannes



Common appearances by the family are rare, there are only a few pictures. It was all the more surprising that daughter Hazel appeared on the red carpet for the first time. The teenager accompanied his father to the Cannes Film Festival and posed by his side for the photographers.









On her red carpet debut, Hazel kept it simple. She showed up in a loosely cut ankle-length shirt dress in a delicate shade of yellow. She also combined black patent leather shoes. She had her blonde hair tied in a ponytail. The 16-year-old still looked a bit shy, but the warm smile and the glittering eyes clearly reminded of the performances of her mother.

Papa Danny didn’t leave his daughter’s side, he always put his arm around her shoulders protectively. Together, the two celebrated the premiere of Moder’s latest film “Flag Day”. The 52-year-old ran the camera in Sean Penn’s directorial work around a con man.

Julia Roberts met Danny Moder in 2000 on the set of their joint film “The Mexican”, where he worked as a camera assistant. On July 4, 2002, the two tied the knot at Roberts’ Ranch in New Mexico. Daughter Hazel and her twin brother Phinnaeus were born on November 8, 2004. Another son, Henry, was born on June 18, 2007.