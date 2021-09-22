Julia Roberts’ 90ies handbag is now the trend – you can shop for it here

Julia Roberts’ striped 90ies handbag is now the trend – and you can shop for it here

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Julia Roberts wore some looks that are back in fashion today – such as the striped summer bag. Old street styles of the movie star serve as styling inspiration. Like a recording from 1999 showing her on the set of “Law & Order”, a series that ran from 1990 to 2010.

Ron Galella

It shows Julia Roberts with several items of clothing that we like to bring back into our wardrobe more than twenty years later: from the leather blazer to her cardigan (which she casually held together with just one button, à la Katie Holmes), the straight-cut jeans, to the biker boots and the massive cowboy leather belt.

One component of the outfit, however, particularly attracts our attention: the colorful bag, model “Shopper”, which Julia Roberts carries in her hand and which in summer 2020 has the potential to become a permanent companion. The designer version of the striped summer bag was on display at Marni Market (and has since been sold out there), and versions of it can now also be found at Zara and Mango.

The colorful shoppers, which are mostly made of linen and spread an instant holiday feeling, could compete with the mesh bags and the so-called “jelly bags”, semi-transparent bags made of PVC, for the place of the most popular summer bag of the year. When combined correctly, they also look good away from the beach – and also offer plenty of storage space. (An even more stable version made of striped PVC from Marni Market can be found here)

But above all, they prove: Julia Roberts has always been a timeless style icon.

Shoppers from Marni Market, 95 euros, via farfetch.com







Striped shopper by Marni Market, 95 euros, shop now at farfetch.com

Mango shoppers, for 39 euros, via mango.com

Shoppers in subtle colors from Mango, for 39 euros, shop here at mango.com.

Shopper bag from Zara, around 25 euros, via zara.com

Semi-transparent shopper bag from Zara, for only around 25 euros, now at zara.com

This article first appeared on vogue.es

Discover the new VOGUE in newsagents or have the new issue conveniently delivered to your home – for example via amazon.de!

More on the subject: