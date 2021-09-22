Johnny Depp in jail? Actor posts strange prison photo

Johnny Depp behind bars?

Strange appearances and shocking news are actually nothing new from Johnny Depp lately. Now the actor is back with a really strange picture. The Hollywood star posted a photo of himself behind bars on Instagram. Even more curious: he is holding a prize in his hand that he has just won at a Polish film festival. The trophy was sent to him. In the video you can see the irritating photo in its entirety.

Serious allegations of violence from ex-wife Amber Heard

With the picture, Johnny Depp is probably a little bit on the grain of himself and all the events of the last few weeks and months. In Johnny Depp’s case, an arrest would not be so unlikely if one observes the ongoing war of the roses with his ex-wife Amber Heard. She accuses Johnny Depp of physically abusing her while they were together. In court she testified that she was terrified of him. According to the court, there is also sufficient evidence to support Amber Heard’s allegations. Johnny Depp and his lawyer still oppose it.







Johnny Depp loses his role in Fantastic Beasts

In addition, Depp recently sued British tabloid The Sun for defamation after it published a report detailing how he physically abused Amber Heard. However, his lawsuit was dismissed. “The defense attorneys have shown that what they published was essentially the truth,” said the judge in charge.

The Warner Bros. film studio reacted promptly to the verdict and asked Johnny Depp to resign from his role as Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts”. After all these negative headlines, the once celebrated Hollywood star is now trying to make a good face for the bad game, at least for a brief moment.