Johnny Depp: Did his ex Amber Heard go to bed?

Did his ex Amber Heard go to bed on purpose?

by Anna-Carina Kruse



This news can hardly be packaged nicely. The somewhat battered Johnny Depp instigates the next scandal. Focus on this time? The War of the Roses with ex-wife Amber Heard. He claims she is said to have made their marriage bed together

Johnny Depp, 55, strikes back against his ex-wife Amber Heard, 32. The two have been officially divorced since January 2017 and there is still an ice age between the former lovebirds. Why? Amber incriminated Johnny with heavy whipping allegations.

Johnny Depp: “Amber Heard Made In Bed”



It couldn’t be more bizarre. Depp’s exact allegation is that Amber purposely left her feces in the marriage bed during the relationship. Johnny Depp is said to have unpacked this disgusting story during a court hearing. Accordingly, Amber did not go to the toilet for her “big business” during the party on her 30th birthday, but instead went to the shared bed. The reason: Johnny Depp was two hours late on the special day of the blonde beauty. This allegedly upset the actress so much that a heated argument broke out. Together with a friend, Amber thought of the disgusting plan and then went to bed with full intent, according to Johnny Depp’s allegations, according to “The Mirror”. The mess was later discovered by employees. A close confidante of Johnny claims to the portal:

There is strong photographic evidence linking amber to fecal matter.

Amber Heard: “Nonsense, It Was My Dog”



Amber Heard, who made her relationship with Vito Schnabel, 32, public in July, dubbed the incident “nonsense” and said through a spokesman: “Boo has serious problems controlling his bowels.”









At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

So it should have been dog “Boo”. Amber would not say more about these allegations because she would not participate in any nonsense, so the ominous representative to “The Mirror”. Who tells the truth, probably only the two themselves know.





Gala