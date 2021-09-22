Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: arm in arm through West Hollywood

By Sonia Gupta
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Arm in arm through West Hollywood

Fans dearly wish for a love comeback from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

© Featureflash Photo Agency / shutterstock.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent an evening in Los Angeles. They showed themselves tightly embraced in front of a restaurant.




Jennifer Lopez (51) and Ben Affleck (48) continue to fuel the rumor mill. After joint excursions and meetings of the ex-fiancés, the two US stars have now been spotted in Los Angeles. Photos available to “Page Six” show the former couple arm in arm and tightly embraced in front of a restaurant in West Hollywood. J.Lo hugs the actor’s shoulder with her head. Holding hands, the two are said to have entered the recently opened restaurant.

According to several media reports, Lopez and Affleck are said to have grown closer again in the past few weeks. The stars were in a relationship and even engaged from 2002 to 2004. The former couple has been spotted at several dinners and holidays together, among other things. Both have recently broken up: Lopez from ex-baseball pro Alex Rodriguez (45) and Affleck from actress Ana de Armas (33).

Sonia Gupta
