Is Apple doing itself a favor with the media drama “The Morning Show”?

Apple TV + has been around for almost two years: the multi-billion dollar streaming offer from the iPhone manufacturer. Alone: ​​Apple TV + has so far lagged far behind expectations and the competition. The glossy media series “The Morning Show” makes it clear why this is so.

Let’s be honest: do you have a favorite series on it Apple TV +? And do you have Apple’s new streaming service – figuratively speaking – actually on your screen? Almost two years ago, Apple TV + was launched with a lot of media booth and a lineup of top stars. Apple has it all: Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon.

The latter two Hollywood icons should Apple with the flagship series “The Morning Show” from a standing start to the league of Netflix and HBO heave: Just like with his tech gadgets Tim Cook Deliver Apple quality with its new streaming content offering – otherwise it would quickly become embarrassing.

Almost two years after the start, it seems clear that the most valuable company in the world has so far barely lived up to its own standards for Apple TV +. The offer is far too small, too fragmented – and yes: too boring.

After the delays of the corona pandemic, the flagship “The Morning Show” went into its second season last Friday. Without anticipating too much in terms of content, it is as always on breakfast television: there is drama, baby.

The real drama, however, is the “Morning Show” itself – or rather the absence of it. Although well crafted, the glossy series is miles behind other storytelling masterpieces like “The Crown” or “Big Little Lies” with which it ultimately competes.

The problem with the “Morning Show” is deeper. The most valuable corporation has chosen, of all things, the notoriously ailing media industry for its blockbuster series, Apple through countless benevolent fanboy reports in the Steve Jobs-Era owes a lot. Like no other CEO before and after, marketing genius Jobs recognized how to keep the beast, the media, happy, fed, and swayed in your favor.

And this 2.5 trillion dollar colossus is now supposed to show viewers in its prestigious offer the trials and tribulations of the TV industry – especially in a time that is characterized by the minefield of political correctness, #MeToo, cancel culture and still medieval white men in positions of power?

“The Morning Show” tries a Zeitgeist melange with a clear distribution of roles: on the one hand “the good guys”, the star presenter duo Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson (Jennifer Aniston / Reese Witherspoon), on the other hand the “bad boy” Mitch Kessler ( why does Steve Carrell take on the role?) – and every thirty seconds in between an iPhone, iPad, MacBook and AirPods.

Did Apple do itself a favor with the Morning Show, which fell badly on both reviews and awards shows? Probably not, because Apple is simply not taking a series about the abysses of the TV industry – with the exception of product placements – from Apple.

That says a lot about the fundamental problem with Apple TV +. Because Apple TV + comes from Apple, there is a lot that is excluded from the start. Apple has been committed to being a squeaky clean company for the whole family since the days of Steve Jobs. In the content business, it would be the Disney of streaming – with the problem that it is Disney already there.









As a challenger, Apple TV + would now have to act more courageously and aggressively, but that is not possible for the above reasons: Series in the controversial border area between politics, sex and crime are taboo at Apple – the offer appears correspondingly thinned out from the start. That’s what Apple TV + is like given the overwhelming power of Netflix and Disney + a lightweight challenger in the corset of a world leader. However, this is exactly what cannot work in the content business – unless Apple’s content bosses find a new “Mad Men”, “Dark” or “Chernobyl” every year.

However, Apple CEO Tim Cook shook a wild card out of his sleeve for the almost impossible task. The football comedy “Ted Lasso“Win four prizes at the Emmys on Monday night. A nice success, but Cook shares with Lasso for the time being a rather unusual fate for Apple: He plays in the second division with Apple TV +.

+++ Short Tech Reads +++

CNBC: Wedbush analysts believe in iPhone 13 super cycle

The time has come on Friday: the new iPhones will hit the market. But is the iPhone 13 series going to be as successful as its predecessor? The investment firm Wedbush is of the opinion and, with 250 million customers willing to upgrade, cites this as an argument for a new super cycle. Why I am one of them and have already pre-ordered the Pro Max model, even though I don’t really care about the rather “boring” iPhone 13, you can read again at this point.

Business Insider: “The Big Short” star fund manager calls for a big tech boycott

Often something new from Michael “The Big Short” Burry: The legendary Scion Capital hedge fund manager is active on Twitter again and calls for a big big tech boycott. “Boycott Big Tech. No matter if a little or a lot, it does. For your own health and the health of others, ”writes Burry in the now deleted tweets. But as is well known, the Internet never forgets.

AppleInsider: A foldable iPhone won’t come until 2024

After the iPhone is known to be before the iPhone. Or: in front of the iPhone next but one. According to the well-respected TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the wait for a big ‘one more thing’ could go on for much longer. Apple is not likely to subject the iPhone to a groundbreaking redesign in the next year or in 2023, but only in three (!) Years. Then the dream of the foldable iPhone could come true, Kuo speculates.

+++ One more thing: Is Evergrande the new Lehman? +++

There is another quake on the world stock exchanges – this time it comes from China. Because Evergrande, the second largest real estate company in the giant Asian empire, appears to be threatened with bankruptcy, the capital markets are once again reflexively submerging. Some market observers already sense a new “Lehman” (financial crisis 2008) or a black swan event like the Corona crisis last year.

Exaggerated or not: Wall Street was once again buzzing at the beginning of the week. The leading indices posted the most massive discounts since June. Right in the middle: Big Tech. Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple and Facebook shares lost two percent of their value, and Amazon even three percent. Or looked at the other way around: GAFAM lost more than 200 billion dollars in market value. That leaves almost $ 9.1 trillion …

One thing is certain: The capital markets are getting more restless again – as always at this time of the year. Let’s see if the topic will be resubmitted in the next week …

Until then – cheers!











