Interview with actress Natalie Portman

She is smart, beautiful and talented. She has had success in Hollywood and at Harvard. She swore eternal love to a professional killer in Luc Besson’s film “Léon – The Professional” (1994), she was Queen Amidala in the “Star Wars” films. For her self-abandonment as a perfectionist prima ballerina in “Black Swan” she was named Best Actress at the 2011 Oscars. Now 35-year-old Natalie Portman is opening a new chapter: director and screenwriter. She makes her debut with a piece of world literature, with the film adaptation of Amos Oz’s autobiography “A Story of Love and Darkness”. Natalie Portman is also impressive live: delicate, 1.60 meters tall, graceful, but with the proud look of a warrior.

Didn’t Amos Oz have reservations about leaving his life story to a beginner?

Amos is an extremely lovable, kind and warm-hearted person. I never felt like a supplicant or someone to be judged. Still, of course, I had to prove my passion. What was important to him: that I avoid simplifications. That had displeased him about other candidates who wanted to film the book.

You fought for seven years to make the film “A Story of Love and Darkness”. Why did you want to direct so badly?

I’ve been thinking about the project for a very long time. I read the novel in 2004 shortly after it appeared in English. Amos Oz’s way of writing was so lively that I had the movie right in front of my eyes. In the years that followed I wrote a script version over and over again. There were several factors that drove me to do the project: As an actress, I had some experiences with directors who weren’t that great. I thought to myself: “Okay, maybe I’m not Darren Aronofsky or Mike Nichols, but what the others can do, I can do that too!” The bad experiences strengthened my decision to direct.









Were there moments when you wanted to throw things up?

(Laughs.) In any case, directing is much, much, much more intense than just acting in a film – I know that now! But it was also an extremely inspiring experience. I grew with every step and every difficulty. So I’ve never wondered why I’m doing this to myself.

They also took on the burden of the lead role, that of the depressed mother Fania. Why?

The role was originally intended to be played by an Israeli actress. But then there were problems with funding. I listened to things like: “You never directed!” Or “This material is too uncommercial!” Or “And then a stranger should also play the mother – no!” I started the project when I was 27 years old , suddenly I was 31 and slowly came to the age at which it was quite possible, given my maturity, to portray Amos’ mother. So I decided to play Fania and I’m very happy about it now.

Is it strange to be in front of the camera without getting directions?

At first there were always other eyes on set, those of the producer, the assistant director and the cameraman. I did what Jerry Lewis probably invented: checking myself over and over again on the video monitor. It was actually pretty easy to play because I never had to explain to myself what was wrong, I saw it. Otherwise with actors you have to think carefully about what to put in which words. Otherwise they feel easily snubbed when criticized.