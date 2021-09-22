In vs. out: These 3 bob hairstyles are out in fall 2021 – these variants of the haircut are in









In vs. out: These 3 bob hairstyles are out in fall 2021 – now we are wearing these 3 bob cuts

The bob just never gets boring. Time and again we fall in love with new variations of the classic hairstyle. Layered bob haircuts, which provide a lot of volume, are currently particularly popular. How exactly do the most popular bob hairstyles look like in autumn and which variants we will see less often, we will now reveal.

The pony hype is far from over. But in terms of length, in combination with the bob, it is now getting an update – and a drastic one. From long curtain bangs we go very short. Admittedly, the micro pony is absolutely a matter of taste. But almost three years ago it made a comeback when none other than actress Emma Watson wore it on the red carpet. And since then, the micro bangs have been seen more and more often on the streets – and together with the bob they are now totally hip.

This is THE short bob for fall. While the French bob looked very neat, the boy band bob looks much cheekier and more casual. This haircut immediately exudes 90s vibes, as it is reminiscent of the hairstyles of our favorite boy band members, such as Nick Carter. At the front, the strands are a little longer and reach roughly to the cheekbones, so they can easily be tucked behind the ears. Everything falls loose and there is no real parting.







The praise is short for long bob. But often you ask yourself: How long should such a long bob actually be? The Collarbone Bob calls the child by name: namely up to the collarbone. The cool version of the long bob can be worn with or without steps, straight or curly – the main thing is that the length is right. The collarone bob flatters the face perfectly and is ideal for anyone who cannot or does not want to choose between short and long.



