Impressive disaster film with Mark Wahlberg · KINO.de

The disaster film “Deepwater Horizon” with Mark Wahlberg will soon be available free of charge for subscribers on Amazon Prime.

Mark Wahlberg will next slip into the role of the father character Sully in the video game adaptation “Uncharted”. Fans of the actor can look forward to Tuesday November 24, 2020 be happy. Then there is the disaster film “Deepwater Horizon“Free of charge for all Amazon Prime subscribers.

Mark Wahlberg plays the chief electrician Mike Williams, who works on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico. He’s actually happy with his job. However, the workers’ warnings are ignored when they discover that the proposed well is a high risk. It happens as it has to: due to incorrect tests, a fire breaks out, which ultimately leads to an oil spill in the Gulf. Williams must now try his life to save as many workers as possible.

“Deepwater Horizon” background information

The film deals with the greatest environmental disaster in US history, which occurred in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. On the Deepwater Horizon oil platform there was an uncontrolled occurrence of crude oil, as a result of which not only the platform caught fire, but also the sea was polluted. “Deepwater Horizon” is one of a whole series of disaster films based on real facts.

Matthew Michael Carnahan (“World War Z”) wrote the script for the film. He used an article from “The New York Times” as a basis, which traces the final hours of the catastrophe. Peter Berg was responsible for the film as director. Wahlberg also worked with him in the films “Lone Survivor” and “Boston”. In our review you will find out whether “Deepwater Horizon” is worthwhile for you. After all, the film will be available free of charge for Amazon Prime members from November 24, 2020. The hurdle is not that high to take a look.

