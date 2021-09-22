Impact of mining worse than expected

Bitcoins are not environmental helpers, the power consumption of the cryptocurrency alone is gigantic. But that’s not all, the calculations for new bitcoins also have a heavy impact on the environment. A recent study shows that e-waste is taking on enormous proportions as a result of mining.

While Bitcoin is interesting for some risk-taking or innovative investment strategists for a variety of reasons, many people tend to associate one of two things with cryptocurrency: It is a technical book with seven seals – or known as one new, immense environmental risk. There is more than one good reason for the latter, as a recent study shows.

Bitcoin: As much electronic waste per year as small countries

In the study “Bitcoin’s growing e-waste problem” (Bitcoin’s growing e-waste problem), the authors calculate how much e-waste is generated by mining new bitcoins alone. Bitcoins are created through complex and long computing processes that often take place in professional server farms. A lot of electricity is needed for this, but also that Hardware doesn’t keep up with the constant use for long.









According to the study, which was published in the specialist magazine Resources, Conservation and Recycling, the required hardware will be completely worn out by permanent mining in around 1.29 years. As a result, it falls per year Small electronics scrap amounting to around 30,700 tons worldwide at.

According to the study, the bitcoin waste is roughly on par with the small electronics waste in smaller countries like the Netherlands. Depending on the price development of the bitcoin, the amount could even more than double.

Every Bitcoin transaction produces more junk than a thrown smartphone

These amounts are difficult to imagine, so for comparison: The study authors come to the result, among other things, that on average for every single Bitcoin transaction on the blockchain 272 grams of electronic waste attack. That is more than even current top smartphones such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max weigh 238 grams. So you could throw away one and a half average smartphones for every purchase with Bitcoin – hardly any difference for the environment.

Bitcoin was the beginning, there are now hundreds of cryptocurrencies – we have some of the strangest in the Video summarized:

As a solution, the researchers present the redesign of the Bitcoin. Ideally, you have to away from the proof-of-work method, in which the computing power decides who gets the next Bitcoin – in simple terms. Instead, you should rely on proof-of-stake, which is based on a weighted random principle.