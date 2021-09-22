Here is the first trailer!

Tom Hanks is “Finch”: Here’s the first trailer!

09/20/2021 4:41 pm

“Finch” is the story of an extraordinary family consisting of a human, a robot and a dog. It tells the moving adventure of a man trying to find his beloved dog cared for after his death.

Now there is the first (initially in English) trailer.

That’s what “Finch” is about

Tom Hanks plays the robot engineer Finch – one of the few survivors of a catastrophic solar event that turned the world into a wasteland. He has lived in an underground bunker for a decade and has created his own world here, which he shares with his dog Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Caleb Landry Jones, who is supposed to take care of Goodyear when he can no longer do it himself.

While the trio embarks on a dangerous journey into the lonely American West, Finch tries to convey the joy and wonder of life to his creation, which calls himself Jeff. Her road trip is paved with challenges and humor, as it is just as difficult for Finch to bring Jeff and Goodyear together as it is for himself to master the dangers of the new world.









“Finch” starts on November 5, 2021 worldwide on Apple TV +

