He gave this important “Batman” advice to Robert Pattinson

By Vimal Kumar
Robert Pattinson (34) will play the famous character in Matt Reeves’ (54) film “The Batman”. And even if the first trailer, which was just released at the “DC FanDome” event, shows that Pattinson has a different approach than Bale – one problem unites the actors: Even superheroes have to …

That’s the most important thing about the costume




According to US media reports, Reeves was asked at the “DC FanDome” event how much influence the actors could have on their costumes. The “The Batman” director revealed that Christian Bale had given colleague Pattinson good advice on this. Reeves explained: “Rob actually spoke to Christian Bale, and Christian Bale said, ‘Make sure you can relieve yourself.'” As Reeves said on the subject of the batsuit, “We thought he had to be able to wear it. He also had to be able to live like a human in it.”

Ben Affleck (48), who embodied the character in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016) and “Justice League” (2017), had already given Bale a similar tip, as the Hollywood star once said. Bale advised him to make sure the suit had a zipper as he had to go through three unzipped films as Batman.

