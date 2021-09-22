Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling have a fit of laughter in “Blade Runner” interview

After 35 years, “Blade Runner” is coming back to the cinemas. Harrison Ford is back like 1982, this time with the support of Hollywood favorite Ryan Gosling. It doesn’t get any better than that. The two stars think so too. Or why else do you stumble so much when you ask a very specific question in the t-online.de interview?

What is really special about “Blade Runner 2049” apart from the two of them, we only want to know from the actor duo. Simple question – big impact. Thinking for a few seconds. Stuttered. Questioning looks. Laughing fit! You can already guess what it must have been like behind the scenes of the science fiction film. Ford and Gosling celebrate, but always with a wink.

Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling are a real dream duo. (Source: 2017 Sony Pictures Releasing GmbH)

“Actually it’s just about both of us”

“Well, I can’t think of any other reason why people should watch the movie other than because we’re there. There are some cute girls playing along, yes. But it’s really just about the two of us,” he says serious expression in the t-online.de interview. If it weren’t for Ryan Gosling, you’d almost have no idea how serious Harrison Ford is. He’s just a good actor. Fortunately, the 36-year-old sits next to Ford, giggling like a little boy on a school desk – holding his hand in front of his face so the teacher doesn’t catch him.

But like any good fit of laughter, Ryan Gosling’s also goes by. And then the heartthrob explains: “It’s a wonderful story with very complicated characters. The film is very emotional and shows a massive world. It was an honor to be part of it.” Understandable, after all, “Blade Runner” was an absolute cult in the eighties. A must for every science fiction fan. Not least because of star director Ridley Scott. He was also involved in “Blade Runner 2049”, albeit to a much lesser extent than the original.

Harrison Ford does not allow himself to be dependent on his much younger fellow actor. (Source: 2017 Sony Pictures Releasing GmbH)

Ford and Gosling: the dream duo

But it is also an honor for Gosling to play alongside the world star Ford. And he has a lot of fun miming the diva who doesn’t even know exactly which boy she has to work with. During a public presentation of the film, the 75-year-old pretended not to be able to remember the name of his much younger colleague, and he kept calling him Brian instead of Ryan. The obvious, namely the fact that Ford is slowly but surely being replaced by younger actors like Gosling, is exaggerated by the professional into a huge gag.









Dead in 15 years?

The cult star only becomes quieter when asked about his future. His spontaneous answer to the question of where he sees himself in 15 years: “dead”. The cinema world without Harrison Ford? Inconceivably. In the past ten years in particular, he has proven that on screen he has a right, if not an obligation. “Indiana Jones” doesn’t work without him, and neither does “Star Wars”. Or now also “Blade Runner”.

The American celebrated his breakthrough at a time when action heroes did not yet have to look like XXL cupboard supports, in which one also took away thoughtful scenes, depth and character. For this reason, he can still shine at the age of 75. And he’s not really thinking about quitting yet. The gray mime puts the first impulse of his answer into perspective. “There are a lot of 90-year-olds in my family tree. I was just kidding, I plan to live long.” Good this way.

And Ryan Gosling? He has come to terms with the fact that his life is unpredictable. “I don’t know. 15 years ago I could never have imagined that I would be where I am right now. Neither can I imagine what will happen in the next 15 years.” Very humble.

In general, the star from “La La Land” seems a bit as dreamy as in most of his films. He doesn’t seem to be aware of its enormous impact. But there is a real hype about the unusual handsome from Hollywood. There is T-shirts with his pensive look or an e-mail service that informs you immediately, Ryan Gosling should be single again. When asked about this, the native Canadian reacts surprised, just too confused. “No, I’ve never heard of it. What is it?” Harrison Ford is also suspicious of the digital fan hype, he can force an astonished “WOW” on the subject.

Blade Runner 2049 will be in theaters October 5th. (Source: 2017 Sony Pictures Releasing GmbH)

Perhaps that is exactly the reason for the charisma and looseness of the two. Ford and Gosling don’t take themselves too seriously. Have to laugh all the time in the interview when their eyes meet. Do they look at each other in a mirror of the future and the past when they look at each other? Because, in a way, they’re pretty much alike. And when Ryan Gosling dances through “La la Land” again at the age of 75, or lets hearts melt as if in a single day, then one can look forward to the future of cinema.

You can read a detailed film review shortly before the theatrical release of “Blade Runner 2049” on October 5th.