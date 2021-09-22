“Hardest decision of my life”: Uma Thurman had an abortion

Berlin – The new abortion law in Texas is also driving Hollywood celebrities. As is well known, most abortions have recently been banned in the US state: The so-called Heartbeat Act prohibits abortions as soon as the heartbeat of the fetus has been determined – which can be the case as early as the sixth week of pregnancy. Many women do not yet know that they are pregnant at this point. Exceptions are only allowed in medical emergencies and do not include rape or incest.

Dozens of stars and artists have voiced their protest in the past few weeks. Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon said she stands behind Texas women “who have constitutional rights to decide about their health and their bodies.” Singer Pink warned that the “extreme” ban on abortion in Texas will serve as a blueprint for similar laws in other states if nothing is done about it.

Actress Uma Thurman, 51, has now also spoken out against the law in very personal terms. In a comment in the Washington Post, she made public that she herself terminated a pregnancy many years ago. “The abortion I had as a teenager was the hardest decision of my life, one that tortured me back then and still makes me sad today,” Thurman wrote in the newspaper.









The heart was broken, but the decision was the right one

The actress, best known for Quentin Tarantino’s films, has three children: a daughter and a son from her marriage to her colleague Ethan Hawke and another daughter from the relationship with Arpad Busson. Today the children are 23, 19 and nine years old. “In my late teens, I accidentally became pregnant by a significantly older man. I lived out of a suitcase in Europe, far from my family and was about to start a job, ”wrote Thurman, who began her career as a model. Together with her family, she decided to terminate the pregnancy. “My heart was broken anyway.” But she is still happy about her decision to this day. She did not have her children until later, when she was ready and “with men whom I loved and whom I trusted”.

You have followed the course of the “radical anti-abortion law” in Texas with great sadness and horror, said Thurman. Hoping to divert controversy away from the vulnerable women who will be directly affected by this law, she wants to share her own experiences. “You may not be interested in an actress’ opinion, but in the face of this new outrage, I feel it is my responsibility to show solidarity with you.”