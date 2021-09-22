Hard to imagine: “Extraction 2” with Chris Hemsworth is supposed to show even more spectacular action

Released 01/21/2021 12:17 PM

The movie “Tyler Rake: Extraction” was one of the most watched on Netflix in 2020 and that was certainly not because of the poetic dialogue. The flick with “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth actually had a rather flat plot, but it felt like an explosion or a shootout every 10 seconds. Maximum action, that is the hallmark of the film.

Of course, Netflix wants more of it after the huge success and is now even planning a whole “Tyler Rake: Extraction” universe. So there should always be new parts and, similar to Marvel, for example, there should always be other heroes who are in focus, but who are all connected to one another.

Chris Hemsworth lends his face to Tyler Rake, but the man behind the film is director Sam Hargrave, previously known primarily as a stunt expert. His expertise and passion for action have made “Extraction” a success. And he has already announced at various points that he wants to top the action in the sequel once again.

No matter where Hargrave is currently on the move, he always takes a scrutinizing look into his surroundings and looks for possibilities on this house wall or that stuff to perform a spectacular stunt. He is also in lively exchange with his producers, the Russo brothers, and you play ping-pong with ideas until a cool stunt has emerged. So his ambition is to invent new action moves, try them out and show them in “Extraction 2”.

When is “Extraction 2” coming?

That actually promises passionately good scenes with Chris Hemsworth in which spectacular and above all unspent action will be seen. Until then, we will unfortunately have to be patient a little longer, because we will hardly be able to start filming before autumn this year. Even this date is still on the brink due to the ongoing corona pandemic. But all makers of “Tyler Rake: Extraction 2” have already promised that they will do everything possible to appear with the sequel on Netflix as soon as possible.

You can watch the first part anytime here on Netflix. If you do not have a Netflix subscription, you will find comparable action hits here on Amazon.

And so that you don’t get bored, we recommend these 10 films on Netflix that are currently available and also have gaudy action to offer:







Ryan Reynolds, Michael Bay and a ton of dynamite. Only on Netflix and that’s going to be quite a fireworks display. Here we show you the trailer for the action cracker. 6 underground.







Revenge is not sweet! This is proven by the best thriller of 2015 with a fantastic Keanu Reeves in the lead role! Trailer for the brutal film John Wick.







Driver has been in jail for ten years. A long time to come up with a plan of revenge. When he is released, he immediately begins to hunt down his brother’s murderers. Trailer for the revenge actioner Faster.













Led by a warrior named Andy, a secret and mysteriously immortal force of mercenaries has fought for centuries to protect mortals. Trailer for the Netflix film The Old Guard.







DEA agent Bobby Trench and US Naval Intelligence Officer Michael Stigman have been working together against their will for 12 months now, because the two were smuggled undercover into a drug syndicate. 2 guns.







Danny put his job as an agent on the hook. But when his mentor is kidnapped by an Arab sheikh, he starts again to rescue him. The sheikh wants Danny to kill the three murderers of his sons. Killer elite.







After an innocent man died on one of his missions, elite sniper Bob Lee Swagger retreated to the mountains of Arkansas. Shooter.







Gerard Butler has to protect the US president from unscrupulous terrorists again. After the action thriller Olympus Has Fallen comes the British version with even more explosions: London Has Fallen.







So that it is clear: this is not a military operation! Accompany Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal in a top-class coup. The trailer for Triple Frontier.