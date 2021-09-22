Hard billing with social media

“It was love at first sight.” – Mila Kunis on working with Kate McKinnon.

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon are the main actresses in the new action comedy “Bad Spies”. The film, directed by Susanna Fogel (Chasing Life), tells the story of two best friends who get caught up in the world of spies and secret agents.

Bad Spies: This is what happens in the action comedy with Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon

Audrey (Mila Kunis) and Morgan (Kate McKinnon) are best friends and live in LA. After Audrey’s boyfriend Drew (Justin Theroux) texted her, she finds out that he works as a spy for the government. When she also gets her hands on top-secret information and assassins attack her apartment, she and Morgan are forced to flee to Europe. Suddenly you are in the middle of a mission to save the world.

Mila Kunis has starred in a number of successful comedies, including the “Bad Moms” films. She also lends her voice to Meg Griffin in the comic series “Family Guy”. In the next year she will also be heard in the animated comedy “Wonder Park”. Kate McKinnon has been successful with Saturday Night Live for years, which has already earned her an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She will also appear in Danny Boyle’s latest project (Slumdog Millionaire) and in the successful youth book adaptation “The Lunch Witch”.









FilmInside reporter Rachel Kasuch interviewed Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon to talk about filming Bad Spies, their first encounter, fame, privacy and social media. “I don’t want to do social media bad,” explains Kunis, “I just never was there and now it won’t happen again.” “Now it’s too late,” adds McKinnon.

To find out what Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon have to say about Hollywood’s Golden Age and Accessibility, check out our exclusive video interview below.

Our interview with Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon can be found here:

Agree & read on Our editorial team has an external to tell this story Content from Youtube

selected and added at this point in the article. Before we display this content, we need your consent. You can revoke your consent at any time, e.g. through the data protection manager. The legality of the processing carried out up to the renewed withdrawal remains unaffected. Yes, I agree and would like to see the content



“Bad Spies“starts on August 30th in German cinemas.