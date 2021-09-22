George Clooney produces documentary series: Scandal at the university: students abused – culture

From dpa / red February 23, 2021 – 8:40 a.m.

Sports students are abused and the university does nothing for a long time: George Clooney and his production partner Grant Heslov make a documentary series out of this material.

Los Angeles – George Clooney (59) and his production partner Grant Heslov (57) want to produce a documentary series with their company Smokehouse Pictures about an abuse scandal at a US university. According to a joint announcement with Sports Illustrated Studios on Monday, the filmmakers want to investigate allegations of decades of abuse of sports students by a doctor at Ohio State University (OSU). The report from the industry journal “Hollywood Reporter”.

The university long denied the abuse

The newspaper “Sports Illustrated” published an investigative article last October. In it, dozens of past students discuss sexual abuse by a team doctor in the 1980s and 1990s. Despite complaints, the university is said not to have done anything about it for a long time. Only last year the OSU agreed to pay hundreds of victims compensation in the millions.

They wanted to bring this “devastating and tragic story” to light, both Clooney and Heslov said. The duo was previously on board as producers for films such as “Argo”, “In August in Osage County” and “Monuments Men – Unusual Heroes”. Heslov also co-produced Clooney’s directorial work from “Good Night, and Good Luck” (2005) to “The Ides of March” (2011) and most recently “The Midnight Sky” (2020).



