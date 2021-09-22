Wednesday, September 22, 2021
HomeNewsGeorge Clooney produces documentary series: Scandal at the university: students abused -...
News

George Clooney produces documentary series: Scandal at the university: students abused – culture

By Sonia Gupta
0
28




From dpa / red

George Clooney in May 2019 in London at the premiere of the film “Catch-22 - The Evil Trick” Photo: dpa / Ian West

George Clooney in May 2019 in London at the premiere of the film “Catch-22 – The Evil Trick”

Photo: dpa / Ian West

Sports students are abused and the university does nothing for a long time: George Clooney and his production partner Grant Heslov make a documentary series out of this material.

From dpa / red

02/23/2021 – 8:40 am




Los Angeles – George Clooney (59) and his production partner Grant Heslov (57) want to produce a documentary series with their company Smokehouse Pictures about an abuse scandal at a US university. According to a joint announcement with Sports Illustrated Studios on Monday, the filmmakers want to investigate allegations of decades of abuse of sports students by a doctor at Ohio State University (OSU). The report from the industry journal “Hollywood Reporter”.

The university long denied the abuse

The newspaper “Sports Illustrated” published an investigative article last October. In it, dozens of past students discuss sexual abuse by a team doctor in the 1980s and 1990s. Despite complaints, the university is said not to have done anything about it for a long time. Only last year the OSU agreed to pay hundreds of victims compensation in the millions.

They wanted to bring this “devastating and tragic story” to light, both Clooney and Heslov said. The duo was previously on board as producers for films such as “Argo”, “In August in Osage County” and “Monuments Men – Unusual Heroes”. Heslov also co-produced Clooney’s directorial work from “Good Night, and Good Luck” (2005) to “The Ides of March” (2011) and most recently “The Midnight Sky” (2020).



Previous articleFrom Elton John to Billie Eilish: benefit concerts with a large cast of stars
Next articleCzech stock exchange SUEX imposed sanctions in the USA
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv