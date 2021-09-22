First official photo from the superhero film with Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan © 2021 MGM / United Artists

Source: Total Film

There was a brief period in the early 2000s when Sylvester Stallone’s star threatened to slip into the second Lga after starring in multiple box office flops in a row. But the all-rounder Stallone has brought himself back from this hole of success by first creating his two most successful franchises as a writer and director Rocky and Rambo brought back and then the Expendables brought into being, the incarnate wet dream of all eighties action fans. He then earned critical praise and numerous awards for his seventh performance as Rocky Balboa in Creed – Rocky’s Legacy. In the role, Stallone was an effective reminder that he can do more than just flex his muscles, and swam back to the top of the Hollywood pond.

This year Sly will be seen in two superhero films in the cinema. One of them, an antihero film if you will, of course, is James Gunns The Suicide Squadto be released in August. In it, Stallone took on an even more secret role after he and Gunn already attended Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had worked together. However, a film that is not based on a comic and has no other template is to be released as early as June, which makes it all the more interesting. In Samartian Stallone embodies an aged superhero named Stanley Kominski, who has been believed dead for 20 years. Kominski lives a secluded life until a boy from the house next door recognizes him and the two have an adventure together. So think of something like Forrester – Found!, just with a superhero.









Julius Avery, the one with his first-born Operation: Overlord made a very good impression, led to Samaritan Director. Filming started last February and of course had to be interrupted due to Corona. The film could finally be shot again from October and the filming was completed in November. According to the current plan, Universal will release the film on 3rd of June (Corpus Christi) in the cinemas in Germany. In the United States, he will start one day later in the United Artists distribution. We’ll probably only get the first trailer when it becomes clear that the film can really start, but thanks to the British film magazine Total film we already have the first official photo from the film that shows Stallone as he has never been seen in any film – with a white beard and clearly standing for his age:

Avery, himself an eighties kid and a huge Stallone fan, explains how he came up with the idea of ​​casting the action legend in the superhero role:

Didn’t really have superheroes. We only had action heroes. And Sly was the closest thing to a superhero. Cast him in a superhero movie? It feels refreshing and cool, and like something that will excite people.

At the core is Samaritan not a typical superhero blockbuster, but a film about a boy looking for a father figure. Nevertheless, action fans should get their money’s worth at Sly’s appearance, Avery explained:

It’s a big event film and our heroes kick their asses. We see Sly doing things he hasn’t done in a long time, and doing it in a very resourceful way. He is 73 years old! I’m amazed how much he really does himself. I tell you, most guys in their twenties couldn’t do the things Sly does in this movie.

newcomer Javon “Wanna” Walton shows the boy at Stallone’s side. Other roles play in the film Dasha Polanco (“Orange Is the New Black”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”) and Pilou Asbæk (“Game of Thrones”).