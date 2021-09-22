Fast & Furious 10 – A spectacular two-parter

On the release of the Blu-ray version of “Fast & Furious 9”, Justin Li, among others, commented on “Fast & Furious 10” and the grand finale of the franchise. The Fast & Furious films are world-famous and are among the most successful film series of all time. Of course, it is understandable that questions arise about how it will end.

Fast & Furious 10 and 11 are filmed together

So far it has only been known that the next part, “Fast & Furious 10”, will hit theaters sometime in the spring of 2023. The planned production will start in January 2022. At least that is what the star of the franchise Vin Diesel has already revealed. When the final film in the series will be released is still in the stars. However, there is a little something special. Tyrese Gibson, who embodies the always good-humored novel Pearce in the films, spoke about the fact that both films are shot one after the other. Quasi a production marathon for the whole team. This also has consequences for the history of the last two films. As Justin Li is now telling, a coherent story now extends across both films. Disney and Marvel had already handled it similarly with “Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.









Justin Lin and the Fast & Furious franchise

The production of two big Hollywood blockbusters will be a big new challenge for the director. With “Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift” Lin celebrated his entry into the universe and produced many of the follow-up films. Back then it wasn’t easy because it was never certain whether another film would come out or whether Justin Lin would continue to work on it. Now, he says in his interview, he is overjoyed that two films open up many new opportunities for him. The story of Dom and his family can be told in new ways.

