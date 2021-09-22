Even Adam Sandler’s children find his films awful

Adam Sandler’s career is now just a bad joke. At the turn of the millennium he was a popular comedy star, and in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Punch Drunk Love” he even proved that he is capable of top acting performances. In the meantime, however, several of Sandler’s films have flopped at the box office and been torn up by the critics. Netflix has become a kind of job creation scheme for him. Most recently, his films came out exclusively on the streaming portal.

An excerpt from Rotten Tomatoes, the portal that gives positive critic ratings in percent, provides information about the quality of Sandler’s most recent work:

“Grownups 2” – 7%

“The Ridiculous 6” – 0%

“The Cobbler” – 9%

“Pixels” – 16%

“The Do-Over” – 5%

In short: Adam Sandler has only been making bad films for years, sometimes you even seem to be able to see that he is no longer making any effort. Sandler simply seems to be milking his past fame until it no longer works.

“Can we please look at something else?”







Now critics are critics and box office flops are sometimes just bad luck. In case of doubt, Sandler could ignore both. But as Sandler now told Ellen Degeneres on the talk show, not even Sandler’s children like his films.

His daughters Sadie, 10, and Sunny, 8, would keep asking to see their father’s films, but then they couldn’t stand it for long. “You watch the films for 20 minutes and then get bored. You are then a little nervous, but ask, ‘Can we look at something else, please?’ “

Maybe it’s just because Adam Sandler’s films are often not for children. Sexist humor and fecal jokes are something for an older audience – at least thinks Adam Sandler.

