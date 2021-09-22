Eva Green in “300”: Xerxes’ killer craves body fluids

W.The possibilities that technical progress opens up for the genre of the sandal film can be studied once more this week at “300: Rise of an Empire” by Noam Murro. The sequel to the blockbuster “300” by Zack Snyder, this time operating as a producer, grossed almost half a billion dollars in 2007 – at just 65 million in production costs.

The computer makes it possible. Because the action is mainly animated on the computer. The main focus of the actors is on trimming their bodies to washboard dimensions and performing movements common to the genre in battle and bed. The templates for this are provided by the American comic star Frank Miller, whose new volume “Xerxes” is also said to have inspired “Rise of an Empire”. The band has not even appeared yet.

However, this time Murro and Snyder are not relying solely on slow-motion shots of blood and other fountains from human bodies. Perhaps one can interpret it as a reference to “Cleopatra” and its star Elizabeth Taylor that this time there is a female lead who is also occupied by an exotic, contemporary sex icon: Eva Green, who became known as Bondgirl in “Casino Royale” .

But the parallels do not end there: like Taylor in the early 60s, Eva Green gives the rather unusual type of Hellenic heroine, who is not afraid to use her whole body for the good of her state. And again the finale is a sea battle in which the woman reveals her true character.

A chapter in the military manual

Eva Green plays Artemisia I of Halicarnassus, ruler of Caria. In the film, she is portrayed as a male murdering slut who took over the fleet of the Persian Great King in 480 BC. Against the Greeks. But even beyond the conventions of the genre, Artemisia was probably a figure that men had to be careful of. Even an ancient textbook for the military showed her undisguised respect.

Artemisia was the daughter of Lygdamis of Halicarnassus, a city in Ionia on the west coast of Asia Minor. After the death of the dynast, as the Greeks used to call smaller princes, she took over the reign of her son. That must be before 480 BC. Have been. When the Persian great king Xerxes (r. 486-465) prepared for the invasion of Greece, she was smart enough to obey. With five ships, however, their contingent was manageable. Her most important contribution to the Armada was – herself.

Artemisia owes her ambivalent fame to a famous subject: the historian Herodotus, who was born in Halicarnassus in 490/80 and who in his work described in detail the wars of the Greeks against the Persians. In it, the “father of historiography” paid homage to her as a “heroic” woman, “whom I admire in the highest degree … It was also she who gave the Great King the best advice of all who took the train.”









At first, however, she did what her cinematic alter ego Eva Green does: She took her ships to the battle of Cape Artemision on the northern tip of the island of Evia. A Greek fleet led by the Spartan Eurybiadas had taken up position there, while his compatriot Leonidas blocked the Persians’ way to central Greece with the Thermopylae pass. If “300” is about the death of the 300 Spartans on land, the sequel is about the slaughter at sea. Eva Green’s desire to fight is fully satisfied. Herodotus writes that her historical role model “covered itself with fame”, but seems to have shone above all with Machiavellian cleverness.

Because the Greeks had to break off the undecided surging battle after they had learned of the simultaneous catastrophe of Leonidas and his men. The Hellenes took up a final marine defensive position off the island of Salamis. Xerxes then asked his allies for advice whether to accept the battle. “Take care of your ships and don’t get involved in any battle,” Artemisia is said to have replied.

A diabolical stratagem

The strategy she proposed against her fellow tribesmen was diabolical. The superior Persian fleet was to advance past Salamis towards the Peloponnese and devastate its coasts. Then the Greek contingents would follow of their own accord and Athens would be delivered. Xerxes, on the other hand, was looking for quick fame and lost the decisive battle.

Herodotus describes in detail the episode that made Artemisia a model for tactical finesse. When the battle came to an end, the princess was hard pressed. “While she was being pursued by the Athenian, she overran a friendly Kalndian ship … when the captain of the Attic ship saw her attacking an enemy, he believed the Artemisia’s ship was a Greek … and let go of him.” Xerxes, too , who watched his fleet flee, came to similar conclusions: “My men have become women, but the women have become men.”

One can imagine the animal shudder which Herodotus may have had in describing this episode. Once again he granted his heroine an audience with the great king. In it, she advised him to leave his still intact land army. Should the army win in the end, it would be “your work, Lord”. But if it is destroyed, “it is not a great misfortune, since you stay alive yourself and your house is not affected by it”.

One can understand why the Greeks put a 10,000 drachma bounty on Artemisia, who went home with the rest of their ships. Incidentally, Herodotus is said to have been one of the conspirators who, years later, ousted her grandson from the throne in Halicarnassus.

As a lesson in innovative ruthlessness on the battlefield, the Macedonian writer Polyainos included Artemisia’s maneuvers in front of Salamis in his “Strategemata” in the 2nd century, with which he sought to bundle the military knowledge of his time for the fight against the barbarians. The fact that this Machiavellian genius is reflected in the character of a seductive monster 2500 years later may reconcile some viewers with the reduction of the plot to erupting body fluids.