Ethereum Up 12% – The Rally Gathers Pace By Investing.com



Ethereum up 12% – the rally is picking up speed



Investing.com – traded $ 3,039.40 on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday at 12:23 AM (10:23 PM GMT), up 11.59%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since September 1st.

The recent upward momentum pushed Ethereum’s market cap to $ 358.13B or 18.36% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Ethereum’s market capitalization was $ 479.29 billion.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Ethereum was quoted in a range between $ 2,740.58 on the lower side and $ 3,087.97 on the upper side.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum’s value has dropped 14.64%. The average trading volume of Ethereum in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 24.70B or 20.08% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 days of trading, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 2,659.7112 on the downside and $ 3,672.6824 on the upside.

From the current price, Ethereum is 30.39% away from the record high, which was marked on May 12 at $ 4,366.10.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 43,294.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.85% on the day.

Cardano was up 9.93% on the Investing.com Index to $ 2.2297.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 814.63B or 41.76% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while Cardano’s market capitalization was last at $ 71.56B or 3.67% of the total market capitalization.