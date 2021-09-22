ETH rate could drop to $ 2,000

Ether (ETH) is Ethereum’s native token and could hit a two-month low after slipping below the support at around $ 2,954, if a classic trading pattern is to be believed.

The level at $ 2,954 is what is known as the cleavage on a head and shoulders pattern. The support level mentioned was the bottom at three peaks. The middle one (head) is higher than the other two (shoulders).

A fall below $ 2,954 signals a turnaround, which in turn could mean that the ETH / USD pair could fall as far as the top of the head and cleavage are apart.

ETH / USD daily chart with head and shoulders pattern. Source: Peter Brandt

Peter Brandt, the CEO of global trading firm Factor LLC, observed this bearish pattern on September 20, saying that a fall below $ 2,954 could plunge the price to around $ 2,000.

“I’m NOT saying that I believe it. And I’m not saying that a short position is going to open. But whether you like it or not, if you own ETH you will have to deal with it. This possible head and shoulders pattern is just there. Whether it is completed, fails, or transformed into something else, it is there. “

In a study by the Samurai Trading Academy, it is said that almost 85 percent of the head and shoulder patterns always achieve their intended goal.

Bullish outlook

Ether was last at $ 2,805, its lowest level since August 7th. The cryptocurrency briefly rallied to an intraday high of $ 3,104 and hovered around $ 3,000 for a while before falling again.

These volatile prices are the result of a corrective trend that began after the ETH / USD pair hit an intermittent high of $ 4,030 on September 3. Shortly thereafter, the pair initially fell 25.34 percent to $ 3,009. It was able to recover briefly to $ 3,675.

The bulls lost control again earlier in the week as the turmoil in China’s real estate sector saw sales affecting both crypto and traditional markets.

Ether fell 10.58 percent on September 24.









Some analysts expect the Ethereum token to rally again if the price can hold above known support levels. The analyst PostyXBT meant, $ 2,850 is an “important level” that is maintaining the bullish sentiment in Ether.

“It’s good to see that ETH is testing important supports at the same time as BTC,” said user Twitterati.

“It’s important that he hold $ 2,850, just as it is important for BTC to hold $ 40,000.”

According to PostyXBT’s chart, the ETH / USD pair should test $ 4,000 again soon.

Weekly ETH / USD chart showing the level around $ 2,850 as support and resistance. Source: TradingView.com, PostyXBT

The analyst The Crypto Monk addedthat the recent declines would wipe out weak traders and give strong traders the opportunity to buy ether and create a new all-time high.

In this context: Mike Novogratz: Bitcoin over 40,000 US dollars “in good shape”

Brandt also noted that the decline in the ETH / USD pair could be a potential bear trap. This is a technical pattern that occurs when an asset’s price action incorrectly signals an end to the bullish trend. That would mean that if the spot price recovers, traders with leveraged short positions will suffer losses.

“I think the recent weakness has weeded out weak long positions and caught a few bears,” said Brandt.

“Of course, the upcoming price development has yet to confirm that.”

The views and opinions contained herein are those of the author only and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every step of investing and trading carries a risk and one should research well before making a decision.