Erdogan: “We are at war with Bitcoin”

Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a war on Bitcoin at a question and answer session for young people in the Turkish city of Mersin. The use of cryptocurrencies was banned as early as April. “We are in a war against Bitcoin,” said Erdogan at the question and answer session, in which young people from all over the country could take part, reports “Bloomberg” and the crypto news site “Cointelegraph”.

“We will make progress with our own currency. Because that is what we can best identify with,” said the president. Former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım also shared this view. He explained that cryptocurrencies would need stricter supervision and the potential risk was too high: “It’s like selling a fictitious futures deal.”

The development of the digital lira should ensure control of the financial system for Erdogan. The central bank itself had not spoken out against the use of cryptocurrencies.









“In the war against crypto”: Expansion of the blockchain infrastructure planned

In contrast to the cryptocurrency, Turkey is positive about blockchain. The first plans to work on a national blockchain infrastructure were announced as early as 2019. Turkey in particular is the right center for this, with its location on two continents. The first tests for a digital central bank currency should take place at the end of 2021.