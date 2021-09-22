Emma Stone: “Romance is more important than perfection”

Emma Stone about her musical “La La Land”, her dance partner Ryan Gosling – and which romance film makes her cry

Emma Stone, 28, received praise and awards for her role in “Birdman”. With “La La Land” she should now surpass herself: She is considered a hot Oscar candidate.

The film musical tells the love story of the unemployed actress Mia (Emma Stone) and the frustrated jazz pianist Sebastian (Ryan Gosling). In Los Angeles they both want to realize their big dream. Ryan Gosling is perfectly cast as a cool musician. But the heart of the story beats where Emma Stone is.

This film is likely to be a love story. What’s high on your list in this genre?



“Titanic”! By far. I can watch this film again and again – and I keep crying.

In “La La Land” you are desperately fighting for your breakthrough as an actress. Have you ever had a bad casting experience?



Oh, there were a few. The worst auditions were often the ones I had prepared particularly well for. They didn’t even look at me properly and after a few seconds they told me I could walk again. I didn’t have a chance to show what I can do. This is so disheartening! Sometimes it’s just briefly about how you look or how your voice sounds. That is hard. But now I was able to incorporate all of these experiences into the film.

The film is a musical …



… right, and I loved musicals even as a child. Back then, my mother was always playing the music from “Les Misérables”. At some point I knew the story by heart. When I was eight we went to see the show on Broadway. I was fascinated! I just love how you can express emotions with song and dance.

When filming “La La Land” there was no playback, you sang live in front of the camera. Brave!



Maybe a little too brave, I thought when it really started. I ended up singing a cappella in front of the whole team. We shot a scene nine times. I then apologized to everyone. (laughs)

Lots of people sing in the car. Did you practice like that?



I hate singing in the car, it makes me sound terrible. But have you seen and heard the carpool karaoke with Adele? That was absolutely amazing!









Have you ever had singing lessons?



Yes. First of all, I had to get the self-confidence to be able to sing away from the liver. It helped that I played Sally Bowles in “Cabaret” on Broadway a few years ago. I had five songs a night. Part of the role of Sally Bowles is that she is not a very great singer. In “La La Land” we shouldn’t hit every note perfectly either. The feeling was important, the romance. Not the perfection.

Flirty Dancing: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a “La La Land” scene (film opening: January 12th) © PR

That worked! And you are a fantastic dancer too.



Thanks! I love to dance and had lessons as a child, albeit in a different dance style. Do you know the Laker Girls? They’re a famous cheerleading troupe – that’s how I used to dance. I had a lot of fun as a child. For “La La Land” I learned steppe and standard dance.

How many times has Ryan Gosling stepped on your feet?

Sister Act

“Sister Mary Clarence” was supposed to be played by someone else!





36 images

Rarely. Ryan is a good dancer. But it was exciting to see that you really get to know someone while dancing – Ryan and I had already made two films together before. So: take dance lessons together if you want to know everything about someone! (laughs)

You won the award for best actress at the Venice Film Festival in the fall, and your name should come up again at the Oscars in February.



It is exciting! I thought it was great to win in Venice. When the text message came I was still in bed with no contact lenses. That means: I don’t see anything. I held my cell phone very close to my eyes and when I finally deciphered the message I screamed with joy. My mother was next door. She was seriously worried. It’s all completely crazy, wild and very cool.

Paul Rodgers