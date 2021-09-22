Emma Stone: “I felt like I couldn’t breathe”

Emma Stone, 28, is doing well: thanks to her role in the musical film La La Land good chance of an Oscar. In her private life, however, she was not always doing so well. in the Rolling Stone-Magazine spoke to her about the anxiety that has haunted her since childhood. Acting helps her with “the monster“their fear of coping.

On the cover of the Rolling Stone you can see Emma in one skin-colored negligee – Actually, the actress likes it less open-hearted. She also keeps her private life under lock and key as much as possible. The separation of Spiderman– Actor Andrew Garfield, 33, and rumors of a love reunion between the two are still again and again material for speculation and headlines. In the interview, however, she is very open and talks about a scared child to have been.

Emma Stone: Anxiety and Imagination

The beautiful redhead recalls traumatic imaginations she had when she was a child in Arizona:

When I was seven I was convinced the house would burn. I could see it

She stated this no hallucination was, but a feeling “as if the world was going to end“. She always imagined the” worst-case scenario “and therefore had severe anxiety states. But this one Anxiety wasn’t a snapshot, on the contrary. She says her fear remained constant and only partially increased.









Emma Stones “little green monster”

To get out of this bad imaginary scenarios At the time, she wrote a book that she called “I am greater than my fear”. In it she painted herself with a green monster on her shoulder. This monster is supposed to represent their fear. It tells her that the things around her are not real. She explains:

Every time I listen it gets bigger.

But ignoring it does not help either. She further explains: “If I don’t listen, it attacks meThe only way to go against the monster on her shoulder is to let it speak to you, but to him no attention admit. This would make it smaller and more fuzzy.

Acting as a control

Acting helped her to overcome their fearto downsize and control their monsters. By slipping into other roles, she managed to jump over her shadows. She says:

I started acting at this youth theater. Made improvisation and sketch comedy. When improvising you have to be present and that is the opposite of fear.

Emma has been acting since she was six years old. She especially excelled in comedies like Easy to get or Superbad. But also more serious films like the Oscar hit Birdman enriched them with hers loose representation. In La La Land, alongside Ryan Gosling, she can be seen in Germany from January 12th.