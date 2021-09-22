Elon Musk supports AMC Entertainment’s idea of ​​accepting Dogecoin (DOGE)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk supported AMC’s plan to accept the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron asks Twitter users if the cinema chain should add Dogecoin to the list of cryptocurrencies it will accept for online payments.

I sincerely want to hear your opinion, via this Twitter Poll. By year-end 2021, AMC will take Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payments. I hear from many on my Twitter feed we should accept Dogecoin too. Do you think AMC should explore accepting Dogecoin? – Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 21, 2021

Dogecoin ranks as the tenth most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap.

Before the latest development, the AMC CEO announced that the cinema giant would accept Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin by the end of 2021. This came after Aron had previously announced during a conference call in August that customers will be able to pay for cinema tickets and concessions online with Bitcoin, also at the end of the year.

So far, 110,000 people have taken part in the survey. 70% of the respondents support the idea of ​​the DOGE payment, while 8% agree, but say that they would not use the Meme-Coin as a means of payment. 22% of voters did not support the motion.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to like the idea that AMC might accept Dogecoin as a payment option since he liked Aron’s tweet.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus urged his followers not only to take the survey, but also to like Aron’s tweet for greater engagement. This is exactly what Musk, the most powerful supporter of the meme coin, did.

Earlier this year, SpaceX accepted Dogecoin for a lunar mission called DOGE-1 due to launch next year. In early May, Musk himself asked Twitter users for their opinion in the form of a survey on whether Tesla should introduce Dogecoin payments.

If AMC Entertainment added the meme token to the list of accepted cryptocurrencies, the cinema giant would be the newest company to support DOGE payments. Some others who have accepted Dogecoin are the American basketball team Dallas Mavericks and Newegg.

AMC narrowly escaped bankruptcy earlier this year after small investors joined forces to save the company. Day traders drove trading in meme stocks AMC and GameStop into a frenzy that cast a spell over Wall Street, fueled by the rise of Robinhood, a trading app that claims to “democratize” finances. Many amateur traders who gathered on Reddit used Robinhood to pounce on GameStop and AMC, as well as other stocks.

About AMC

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is a movie theater company. The company conducts its business in two segments: US Markets and International Markets. It licenses premiere films from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors on a film-by-film and theater-by-theater basis.

On the international markets, the company operates cinemas in around 13 European countries and in Saudi Arabia. It operates approximately 1,004 cinemas and over 11,041 screens in approximately 15 countries, including over 636 cinemas with a total of approximately 8,094 screens in the United States and over 368 cinemas and approximately 2,947 screens in European markets and Saudi Arabia.

Image @ Depositphotos