Thursday, September 23, 2021
Echo Studio comes as Billie Eilish Limited Edition (USA)

In the US, a Billie Eilish Limited Edition of the Echo Studio was presented for $ 230 and is due to be released in October.

Amazon Music Unlimited 6 months for free

Amazon has introduced a limited edition of the Echo Studio in the USA with a design by the musician Billie Eilish. The cover of her last album serves as the picture “Happier Than Ever“. Technically, there are no changes compared to the normal Echo Studio.

Image: Amazon




In addition to the limited edition, you get six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $ 230. The price of the normal Echo Studio is just under $ 200, by the way.

Although I sometimes find Billie Eilish’s music not bad at all, I wouldn’t put such a limited edition in my living room. how do you see it? Would you like such an edition for Germany as well?

