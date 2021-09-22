Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wins the internet with a sweet daddy-daughter moment

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s soft side goes down well

There are seven million likes for a picture in which Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (48) does his daughter’s hair. Because the only thing that his fans prefer to see him doing in tough action movies is Dwayne’s everyday life as a dad. And the new photo of him and his daughter Tiana (2) is just sugar!

Great dad daughter moment

He really gives everything for his daughter. “I may be bald, but I know how to handle hair. Especially because I would love to have some myself,” Dwayne writes jokingly about a photo in which he is combing Tiana’s hair. Judging by the expression on her face, the actor only does his job in the middle class, because the two-year-old looks rather dissatisfied in the direction of the camera.

However, a second picture shows that Dwayne actually knows something about hairdressing. He is quite successful in removing the knots in his little one’s hair with the help of a brush. “Here you can see the calm energy, the extraordinary talent and the abnormal patience that Papa aka Mr. Golden Hands shows”, writes “The Rock” and is visibly proud of his result.







One knows exactly how Dwayne is feeling now: David Beckham. The Briton, of all people, sympathizes with the actor and gets to the heart of the matter: “Dad duties”. Sure, because David also has a little daughter, for whom he always gives everything.

