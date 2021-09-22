Disney + Day is celebrated in November

In November, Disney celebrates something again, because then the second birthday of the streaming follower of Netflix is ​​approaching. They not only promise numerous premieres, but also previews of all the major brands and the start in new markets.

On Friday, November 12th, The Walt Disney Company will host the “Disney + Day“, A global celebration that spans all areas of the company. Disney + subscribers will be amazed with new content from iconic brands Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and, in international markets, Star. In addition, there will be a special presentation on Disney + for all fans, which will give a first look at the upcoming content. Additionally, the streaming service will continue to delight new audiences around the world as Disney + expands into new Asia-Pacific markets on November 12th. The service will start on November 12th in Taiwan and South Korea and on November 16th in Hong Kong.

In addition, in honor of Disney +’s second anniversary in the US, subscribers will have access to promotions and experiences across the company. Disney parks and resorts around the world and Disney Cruise Line will roll out the blue carpet for Disney + fans and provide surprising and exciting moments, such as photo opportunities, meeting the characters and much more. ShopDisney.com will have special offers and popular network shows and related series will join the celebration, according to the news release.









Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company: “The first Disney + Day will be a large-scale celebration across the company for our subscribers. This Day of Appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of one-of-a-kind storytelling, and it will become an annual lighthouse event that we will expand across all global businesses.“

Disney + Day will feature content premieres from all of the major streaming service brands, including:

Dopesick, an original series starring Michael Keaton, released in international markets as part of Star’s general entertainment offering

The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios’ “ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings “

“ The Disney adventure film “ Jungle Cruise “With Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, available to all subscribers

“With Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, available to all subscribers The new Disney + original “ Not home alone again “, A reinterpretation of the popular film series based on” Kevin home alone “

“, A reinterpretation of the popular film series based on” “ A brand new original short film series from Walt Disney Animation Studios entitled “ Olaf presents “, In which the snowman from” The icequeen “Several classic Disney fairy tales retold in their own unique way

“, In which the snowman from” “Several classic Disney fairy tales retold in their own unique way An animated short film called “ Ciao Alberto “By Pixar with characters from the animated film” Luca “

“By Pixar with characters from the animated film” “ A new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to the major Disney + brands

The first five episodes of the second season of “ The World According to Jeff Goldblum “By National Geographic

“By National Geographic A special that celebrates the origins and legacy of the legendary Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett

A special about the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney + with an exciting look into the future

Here you come to the Disney + offer