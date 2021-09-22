Disney + Day 2021: Numerous novelties on November 12th

On November 12th, the streaming service Disney + will celebrate its 2nd birthday with “Disney + Day”. There are numerous innovations for customers to see on this day – including short films by Walt Disney and Pixar, a Simpson short film and blockbusters straight from the cinema.

Disney + launched in the USA in mid-November 2019. This year, the streaming service will be two years old, which is being celebrated globally. All Disney + customers will have access to new content on November 12th and will be able to take a first look at some of the exclusive trailers for new projects. TECHBOOK summarizes what there is to see on Disney + Day 2021.

Numerous premieres for Disney + Day 2021

The streaming premieres fresh from the cinema or films that subscribers can now stream without VIP access are certainly particularly exciting. These are “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings”, which can currently still be seen in theaters, and “Jungle Cruise”, which Disney + is currently offering parallel to the cinema with VIP access.

Completely new is the Disney production “Not Alone Again at Home”, an adaptation of “Kevin – Alone at Home”. The film premieres on Disney + Day. The streaming service also broadcasts exclusive short films that have not existed before. These are, for example, “Olaf presents”, “Ciao Alberto” from the Pixar Studio and a new Simpsons short film.

With “Dopesick” a new series with Michael Keaton starts on Disney + Day. Documentary fans can look forward to the first five episodes of season two of National Geographic’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum. Some specials are also new, for example Star Wars and Marvel.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is currently still in the cinema, but on Disney + Day on November 12th, the film set in the Marvel universe will be available for streaming. The Ten Rings have been in the Shang-Chi family for centuries, giving the wearer not only indescribable power but also immortality. Shang-Chi was taught martial arts by his father Wenwu when he was a child, without really knowing why. He is to take over the Ten Rings in the future, but at the same time has to stop his father’s criminal machinations.

Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt embark on a fast-paced ride through the jungle in this adventure. Lily (Emily Blunt) travels from England to the Amazon in search of a mysterious tree with healing powers. She hires the skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) to take her downstream on his boat. In their search, the duo encounter all sorts of dangers and adventures.

Not home alone again

“Not already home alone” (“Home Sweet Home Alone”) is a kind of remake of “Kevin – Alone at Home” and celebrates its premiere on Disney + Day. Young Max Mercer stays home alone while his family travels to Japan over the holidays. But his loneliness is suddenly interrupted by a criminal couple who want to steal a valuable heirloom from the Mercer’s house. Max tries to prevent exactly that. Unfortunately, there is no trailer for the film yet.

Dopesick

The mini-series “Dopesick” runs in the USA on Hulu, but comes to Disney + Day in this country to the star program of the streaming provider. The plot is based on real life and examines how a company started the worst drug epidemic in American history. Michael Keaton plays one of the leading roles as Dr. Samuel Finnix, who prescribes the opioid drug OxyContin to numerous patients in his Virginia mining community. It is said to help even against severe pain, but not to be addicting. A lie, as it later turned out, and the beginning of an indescribable drug scandal.

