Dfinity wants to create innovation with Internet Computer

Dfinity Foundation’s Internet Computer Blockchain brings smart contracts to the Bitcoin (BTC) network. This potentially opens up new use cases for the largest cryptocurrency.

Internet computers use chain key cryptography to integrate with Bitcoin. This paves the way for smart contracts with native BTC addresses that are hosted directly on Internet computers, as the Dfinity Foundation announced on Tuesday.

“Internet Computer’s smart contracts take advantage of Bitcoin liquidity and Bitcoin has a smart contract function without having to turn to insecure and complicated trusted bridging services,” said Dominic Williams, founder and chief scientist at Dfinity Foundation.

The smart contracts on Internet computers include associated BTC addresses with which they receive direct access to transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain. It takes 2 seconds to complete a transaction on an Internet computer. In comparison, it takes 40 minutes with Bitcoin. To solve this problem, so-called “Bitcoin banks” can be used directly on Internet computers. This makes transactions possible in 2 seconds.









Earlier this year, the Dfinity Foundation launched the $ 223 million Developer Ecosystem Program to promote smart contracts and blockchain development. The project was founded in 2014 and has received financial backing from some of the largest crypto venture capital firms. Including Andreessen Horowitz and Polychain Capital.

Dfinity isn’t the only project in the industry that wants to advance Bitcoin in terms of transactions, decentralized financing and Web 3.0. In January, the open source network Stacks presented its vision. This is about Bitcoin-centric smart contracts that use a layer-one blockchain with a native bridge.

Several other developers are in the process of launching new applications in the lead up to the much-anticipated taproot upgrade for Bitcoin later this year. The upgrade was very much supported by mining nodes. This paved the way for soft fork activation in November.

While bitcoin has not achieved all of the goals set in Satoshi Nakamoto’s 2008 white paper (namely, widespread use as electronic cash), it has become a major alternative asset. The Bitcoin network hit a total market cap of over $ 1 million in May and then got into a market-wide correction. This growth is largely due to institutional support for Bitcoin as an asset.