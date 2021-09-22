Denzel Washington becomes overweight · KINO.de

In his decades-long Hollywood career, Denzel Washington has played a number of strange characters. He has also won an Oscar for his roles in “Training Day” and “Glory”. Most recently he seemed to have subscribed to the role of a cool action hero almost without exception, but photos from the set and the trailer for his latest film “Roman J Israel, Esq.” Show that he can also do very different things.

The shooting of Denzel Washington’s new film, which is no longer carried under the title “Inner City”, has been completed. Filming began in Los Angeles in April and just a month later some photos from the set showed Washington in his role as Roman J. Israel. With his afro, the huge horn-rimmed glasses and the overweight-concealing clothes, the star is definitely hardly recognizable, as the captivating trailer of the film shows.

In “Roman J Israel, Esq.” Washington plays the liberal lawyer Roman J. Israel, who gives the title the title, and whose work primarily aims to help socially marginalized and oppressed people. However, he hardly gets any recognition for this and so he is often exploited. Then one day when he discovers that the company he works for is doing things that are contrary to his beliefs and principles, he is forced to make a decision that will change his life.

In addition to Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell (“Total Recall”, “See Bruges … and die?”) Also played a role in the film. It was directed by Dan Gilroy, who also wrote the script. Gilroy has already been nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay for “Nightcrawler”.

In the US, “Roman J Isreal, Esq.” Will open on November 3, 2017. When and in what form the film will start with us is still unknown. It is clear, however, that we have never seen Denzel Washington like this!