Denzel Washington (* 1954) Portrait KINO.de

Life & Work



He’s no longer an actor, he’s a personality. Denzel Washington never liked the ascription “Successor to Sidney Poitier”, although it contains a core of truth: Like Poitier, Washington never played dodgy or even evil characters, but made a name for himself with characters who uphold their principles, norms or values . If his characters did not have the necessary maturity, they acquired this in the course of the respective film.

The only exception so far is Washington’s role as a corrupt cop in “Training Day”, which earned him his second Oscar – the same year that Poitier was honored for his life’s work.

Tall, personable, charismatic, with the necessary screen presence, Denzel Washington, born in 1954, began his film career after years on stage in 1981 with “Carbon Copy”, which among other things gave him his first “Academy Award” for the best male supporting role (in “Glory “) And the Actor Award of the Berlinale 2000 for his performance as the innocent jailed boxer Rubin Carter in” Hurricane “.

Carter is like the black civil rights activist “Malcolm X” (Oscar nomination) or the South African civil rights activist Steve Biko (“Scream for Freedom”) an authentic historical person, but Washington also played in crime films and thrillers (“Big Bad Man”, “The Devil”) in blue “,” The Bone Hunter “,” Demon “) and political thrillers (” State of Emergency “) like in a film about the Gulf War (” Courage for Truth “) and an erotic love story between a black woman and an Indian immigrant (” Mississippi Masala “).

Washington represents Tom Hanks in court (“Philadelphia”), helps Julia Roberts against the conspirators in “The Files”, and he fights by all means as “John Q.” to ensure that his son receives unlawful treatment in a hospital experiences and defends itself once again against discrimination and social injustice.









Washington is also privately involved in social and political projects, primarily to promote black children, for which he has also received several awards.

In 2002 Washington made his directorial debut with “Antwone Fisher,” in which an angry young sailor learns to break away from his traumatic childhood. Directed by Carl Franklin, he starred in the exciting cop thriller “Out of Time” in 2003 and landed a number one hit at the US box office the following year with Tony Scott’s “Man on Fire”. For the fourth time, directed by Spike Lee, he starred as a detective in “Inside Man” in 2006 when he was taken hostage in a New York bank.

As the legendary criminal Frank Lucas, he fought a gripping duel with Russell Crowe in Ridley Scott’s “American Gangster” before he worked again for Ridley’s brother Tony: In the remake “The Abduction of the Pelham 123 Underground” he tried to do the craft to John Travolta place. The last collaboration between the two is thematically similar – in “Unstoppable” the aim is to stop a train that has gotten out of control.

In the end-time adventure “The Book of Eli” Washington fights as the title hero for the rebuilding of civilization, in the agent thriller “Safe House” he is targeted by Ryan Reynolds as a CIA man in the sights of international terror.

Washington’s acting skills were once again highly praised for the drama “Flight”, in which a commercial pilot prevents a crash, but soon gets into trouble because of alcohol problems.

Denzel offered classic buddy action together with Mark Wahlberg in “2 Guns”, now he can be seen in the movie for the cult series “The Equalizer” as an ex-agent who, with his talent, gets the most brutal advantage from every situation and every detail of the environment to draw in the fight with his opponents, teaches fear to even the toughest gangsters …