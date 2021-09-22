Czech stock exchange SUEX imposed sanctions in the USA

The sanctions are part of the government’s fight against an increase in criminal activity targeting large corporations

The US has sanctioned the crypto exchange SUEX for numerous transactions related to ransomware attackers, according to the news agency Reuters reported.

The measure against the crypto exchange comes just days after the US government announced it would target cryptocurrency platforms that support attackers.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Biden government has proposed sanctions as a way to combat the possible use of cryptocurrencies in handling ransomware claims by hackers.

One such attack cut off oil distribution in US cities after attackers compromised Colonial Pipeline’s systems. The Justice Department later seized over $ 2.3 million in cryptocurrencies that were paid as ransom to the Darkside group.









In 2020, ransomware attack victims reportedly paid more than $ 400 million to attackers, an amount quadrupling from 2019.

Over 40% of transactions are “illegal”

SUEX is said to have enabled transactions related to ransomware in eight cases, the US Treasury Department said. An official told reporters that the sanctions against the platform signal the government’s determination to crack down on any infrastructure that is open to hackers and other malicious individuals.

US officials said Tuesday that investigations showed that more than 40% of SUEX transactions were related to illegal activity. The Ministry of Finance accused the stock exchange “To support harmful actors to illegally enrich themselves.”

By imposing sanctions on the Czech Republic-based SUEX, the US has effectively frozen access to the assets and property of the exchange in the country. The move also means the platform is now locked to users in the United States.