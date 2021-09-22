Consumer advice center warns of Bitcoins – economy and work

The consumer center in South Tyrol has taken a closer look at the developments in Bitcoins over the past few weeks. The current price developments would show that the Bitcoin price fell by 7 percent in the first few days of this week alone.

According to the consumer advice center, the exchange rate was still over 44,000 euros at the beginning of September and is now commuting at 36,000 euros, which corresponds to a loss of 8,000 euros or a decrease of 18 percent in three weeks.

“The money can fizzle out practically overnight.”

Gunde Bauhofer, VZS managing director

“These price fluctuations clearly show that Bitcoin as a financial investment with the predicate highly speculative is to be provided ”explains VZS managing director Gunde Bauhofer. “You can only invest your money in Bicoin if you can handle the fact that the money can fizzle out practically“ overnight ”.









“Cautious investors with clear savings and investment goals should carefully consider whether to invest in crypto money,” explains Bauhofer.

Bitcoin regulatory violations?

As the consumer advice center writes in a press release, analysts assume that there are various reasons for this: regulatory initiatives by the American authorities, similar projects in Europe and the negative impact of Bitcoin’s energy consumption.

Bitcoin production uses as much electricity as the Netherlands

The production or decryption of bitcoins requires huge computing power on computer servers, which in turn use large amounts of electricity. The consumer advice center cites data from the University of Cambridge according to which Bitcoin would consume 101 TWh per year. This amount of electricity is just below the electricity demand of the Netherlands per year.

hp