Clear words about the divorce with Anna Faris

After Chris Pratt and his ex-wife Anna Fariswho were considered a real dream couple and led a relationship like out of a picture book, last August all of Hollywood (including us😳) shocked with the news of wanting to separate for good after seven years of marriage, the divorce followed in December 2017, just four months after the announcement. Now the “Passengers” actor found, who was said to have had a new romance with none other than actress Olivia Munn at the beginning of the year, who immediately denied it, For the first time clear words about his love affair with the mother of his son Jack and we feel with the hottie with …

Chris Pratt on divorce with Anna Faris: “It sucks”

During the press tour for his new film “Jurassic World”, the 38-year-old now revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that a marriage is never easy, regardless of whether you split up in friendship or a war of roses: “Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day we have a great kid who has two parents who love them very much. And we find a way to navigate it all while staying friends and being nice to each other. It’s not ideal , but yeah, I think we’re both probably doing it right now better.” Haaach, we hope that the 38-year-old will soon find someone to comfort him again (we would also offer ourselves, by the way … 😉).









His ex-wife also did, despite her new luck with cameraman Michael Barrett, with whom she was spotted kissing last autumn on a romantic boat trip in Venice, to run out of divorce. It was only at the beginning of the month that Anna had told American Women’s Health: “What I and Chris are trying to do is communicate openly. We keep repeating that there are no rules for this. We feel a lot of love and friendship and our big goal is to protect Jack. I value my family, my close friends, and my child – it makes the rest worth it. “ We hope that both of them will be really happy again at some point …

One thing is definitely certain: This break-up is still one of the saddest we had to experience in the past year … 😢

You don’t want to miss any news about Chris Pratt? No problem:

Affair with Chris Pratt: Now Jennifer Lawrence speaks plain language

Attention ladies: Chris Pratt undresses for you!

Teen Choice Awards 2017: Without Miley Cyrus, but with Chris Pratt!