Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Cinema power: Goddess Eva Green defeats Stromberg

When “300” was released in cinemas around the world seven years ago, the film broke previous boundaries on the one hand in terms of brute force and on the other hand in terms of the very aesthetic images. The audience appreciated it and made sure the box office was filled. And so, of course, a sequel was shot. This was a long time coming, but the moviegoers are still in the “300” fever!

The action epic “Rise of an Empire” stormed the movie charts around the world and landed at number 1 both in its home country USA and in Germany. The proud production budget of around 110 million dollars has long been brought in, like Box Office Mojo reported. Part 1 came to a total of almost 456 million dollars worldwide at that time.

The highlight of the second part is the nerdy goddess Artemisia, played by Eva Green (33). She not only took up the fight with the Greeks, but also with Christoph Maria Herbst (48), who was at the top of the cinema charts for two weeks. In fact, “300: Rise of an Empire” drove Stromberg out and is now on the throne in Germany.




In this “Coffee Break” episode you can see how fairy Eva (26) looked at the premiere of the film:

