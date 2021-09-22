Christian Bale regrets “Terminator: Salvation”

Christian Bale in Terminator: Salvation (2009) © Warner Bros. Pictures

This year the shooting will be the new one TerminatorFilm, the third attempt in the last nine years to revive the franchise about killer cyborgs from the future and to lay the foundation for a new trilogy. The only reason many people sit up and take notice of the new film, despite the disappointments of the last one, is because franchise creator James Cameron is returning in a producer and writer role on the new film and this as a direct sequel to his classic Terminator 2 – Day of Reckoning designed. In addition to action veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton will also return as Sarah Connor in the new film.

Will it finally work out this time? We’ll find out next year. There were already unsuccessful attempts at the trilogy in 2015 and 2009. Terminator: Genisys played a lot with time travel and thereby largely ignored the chronology of the previous sequels (in some ways it was a soft reboot), McGs misplaced Terminator: Redemption the action in the future, in the midst of the war between man and machine.

Terminator: Redemption came up with a top-class cast, first and foremost Christian Bale as John Connor, the messiah in the fight against Skynet and the machines. However, there was a bit of skepticism in advance when Terminator: Redemption as the first TerminatorFilm was announced with a soft PG-13 release.

For Bale, his western Hostiles currently running in US cinemas remains Terminator: Redemption according to his own statements, a thorn in the side, and not just because of his epic set breakout against cameraman Shane Hurlbut that was leaked into the internet (more on this below). The film itself didn’t live up to his hopes either. During the shoot, he noticed that he was not working on a new genre classic here. He now expressed his frustration in a podcast conversation: (from English)

I said “no” three times. I thought of the franchise and thought, “Nah, there’s no story to tell.” I saw the first one in England and liked it very much, I saw the second one in the cinema. It was an unfortunate series of events because of the writers’ strike. Jonah Nolan came on board and started writing a wonderful script, but then had to leave because of a previous engagement. It’s a thorn in my side because I really wish we’d let this row regain its strength. But unfortunately, even while filming, you could tell that that wouldn’t happen. It is really a shame. I have a very defiant side and people have told me there is no way I should take the role and I actually thought the same thing. But when these people verbalized that, I said: “Oh, really? Well, then take a closer look.” So that also played a role in my decision.

What you don’t do out of reactance and defiance … It’s a shame that we never got Jonathan Nolan’s version of Terminator: Redemption got to see. The maker of “Westworld” I guess I would have had some really good ideas.

But on the other hand we would have without Terminator: Redemption not had this jewel:

