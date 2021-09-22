Chris Pratt: The Jurassic Park star comments on the divorce from Anna Faris

The separation of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris became known last summer. Now the actor expressed himself for the first time

The breakup of Anna Faris, 41, and Chris Pratt, 38, made some headlines. However, these were almost never commented on by the Hollywood ex-couple. Now, surprisingly, he made a statement about the upcoming divorce.

Chris Pratt + Anna Faris: Separation after eight years of marriage



Actually, the actor just wanted to promote his new film “Jurassic World 2”. In the conversation with “Entertainment Weekly” he couldn’t avoid private questions either. Because the love life of the Hollywood star has been causing a stir since August 2017. On August 6, he and Anna Faris announced their separation. After eight years of marriage, life together should be over.

Divorce in friendship



However, the two did not start a war of roses. Rather, the parents of a son opted for a friendly and fair divorce, which should not be at the expense of little Jack, 5. As Pratt now revealed in his latest statement, her son is at the center of the separation: “Divorce is terrible. But at the end of the day we have a great kid who has two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and being kind to one another. “









We’re both better.

Bad words about Anna? Nothing. But he rules out a love comeback directly: “It’s not ideal, but yeah, but I think we’re both probably better.” Anna Faris made it clear earlier that there will probably be no turning back for marriage: She has already been photographed with her new boyfriend Michael Barrett, 47.





