Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Cardano Up 13% – The Bulls Take Command Investing.com

By Hasan Sheikh
Cardano up 13% – the cops take command

Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.2370 on Wednesday at 10:35 PM (8:35 PM GMT) on the Investing.com Index, up 12.67%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since September 22nd.

The latest upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 71.7313B or 3.69% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market capitalization was $ 94.8001B billion.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 1.9691 on the bottom and $ 2.2525 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has declined 10.88%. Cardano’s average trading volume in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 5.2742B or 3.98% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 1.9132 on the lower and $ 2.5119 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 27.81% away from the record high, which was marked on September 2nd at $ 3.10 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 43,504.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.29% on the day.

was up 9.61% on the Investing.com Index to $ 3,031.92.




Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 818.3971B or 42.14% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 356.5687B or 18.36% of the total market capitalization.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


