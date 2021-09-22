Cardano Up 13% – The Bulls Take Command Investing.com



Cardano up 13% – the cops take command



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.2370 on Wednesday at 10:35 PM (8:35 PM GMT) on the Investing.com Index, up 12.67%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since September 22nd.

The latest upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 71.7313B or 3.69% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market capitalization was $ 94.8001B billion.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 1.9691 on the bottom and $ 2.2525 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has declined 10.88%. Cardano’s average trading volume in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 5.2742B or 3.98% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 1.9132 on the lower and $ 2.5119 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 27.81% away from the record high, which was marked on September 2nd at $ 3.10 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 43,504.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.29% on the day.

was up 9.61% on the Investing.com Index to $ 3,031.92.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 818.3971B or 42.14% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 356.5687B or 18.36% of the total market capitalization.