Cardano doesn’t have any smart contracts at all? Founder would like a different term

Smart contracts have been around for a while in the crypto sector – most recently at Cardano. With the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi), smart contracts have become even more important for the entire industry. This is because they are required to create the protocols on which these decentralized applications (DApps) run. Smart contract platforms like Ethereum and Solana have achieved great success with their increasing popularity.

Cardano has been working on bringing smart contracts into its network for some time. On September 12th, this dream finally came true with the final launch of the Alonzo Hard Fork Combinator (HFC). The introduction of smart contracts into the network was widely celebrated in the industry. However, ADA founder Charles Hoskinson believes the term doesn’t do justice to what Cardano is actually doing.

The rejection of the term “smart contracts” comes after a user pointed out that what Cardano does has little to do with smart contracts. The user @_KtorZ_ indicates that the network deviates from what established smart contract platforms do – he therefore describes the network as “atypical”.

Perhaps an unpopular opinion but, I truly dislike the wording “smart contracts”. I used to find it confusing when I first got into crypto years ago, but now I dislike it even more in the context of Cardano. Why? 👇 – KtorZ (@_KtorZ_) September 18, 2021







Cardano does not have any smart contracts

Hoskinson responded to the tweet with approval. He points out that the term “smart contracts” does not do justice to what the platform does. Instead, he agrees that a new term is needed instead of smart contracts to describe the capabilities of the network. This new term, which the founder had agreed to, is “programmable validators”. In agreement with the user who pointed out, this term better describes the programmability of Cardano.

Matthias gets it absolutely right. Programmable validators instead of smart contracts https://t.co/8VVESJ8MYU – Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) September 19, 2021

In the further explanation, the user points out that, in contrast to existing platforms such as Ethereum and Solana, you cannot simply use a smart contract on Cardano. The user:

“Instead, the validators are implicitly referenced by hashes before they are used, and they are exposed when activated.”

This means that the validators do not produce anything in the network. All they actually do is “just validate”.

In conclusion, KtorZ stated that he found the term “smart contracts” to be imprecise. He writes:

“I would prefer more specific terms like ‘on-chain validators’ and ‘off-chain code’. If anything, ‘Smart-Validators’ sounds a lot better to me. “

