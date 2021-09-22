Call of Duty ?? Warzone: icons of the 80s go into battle

S. Strong, brutal, masculine and never fearful: All these attributes apply to the two heroes who developed “Call of Duty ?? Warzone” at Infinity Ward May 20, 2021 at the start of mid-season 3 brings into his game. You listen to the names John Rambo (portrayed by actor Sylvester Stallone in “Rambo”) and John McClane (Portrayed by actor Bruce Willis in “Die Hard”). To celebrate the arrival of the new operators (playable characters with special characteristics), the developer studio has made a trailer that couldn’t be more explosive. Every few seconds someone shoots and dies? but not Rambo or McClane: Even in a dicey situation they still bring a perky saying to their lips. A successful homage to action films from the 80s. But watch out: the two operator bundles are only available until June 18, 2021.

John Rambo: Vietnam, Afghanistan, Verdansk

The Vietnam veteran John Rambo has already been drawn to many battlefields ?? even in a video game world: since 2020 he has been fighting in the ultra brutal fighting game “Mortal Kombat 11” with Johnny Cage and other fighters. But he just can’t find peace. As an operator, he is now sneaking through the fictional “Call of Duty ?? Warzone” region of Verdansk. Of course, he not only fights with his bare fists, but also brings his equipment with him: He has three legendary weapon skins (a machine gun, an LMG and a knife), two finishing moves, cards and emblems in his luggage.















John McClane: New territory for the US cop

The New York police officer John McClane killed a whole gang of terrorists in a skyscraper in “Die Hard” and demonstrates this again in the trailer. Like John Rambo, he brings three legendary weapon skins (a tactical rifle, an SMG, and an assault rifle), emblems, and cards. However, he only has one finishing move. John McClane does that with sayings like “Yippie Ya Yeah, pig cheek!” to make up for it.







Both operators are not only represented in Warzone

The two Johns are not only up in “Call of Duty ?? Warzone”, but also in “Call of Duty ?? Black Ops Cold War”. There you can play in both multiplayer and zombie mode. In addition to the action heroes, Mid-Season 3 also brings other innovations: including a fresh main quest for the zombie mode. For all the new content, check out this blog post by Activision representative James Mattone. But one question remains: where is Arnold Schwarzenegger?