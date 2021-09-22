Bye-bye, California !: Sylvester Stallone Moves to Florida – Entertainment

Actor Sylvester Stallone says goodbye to Los Angeles. Photo: Denis Makarenko / shutterstock.com





Sylvester Stallone leaves California for Florida. He is now selling his Los Angeles property for an unbelievable sum.

Off to new shores: Sylvester Stallone (74) swaps the west for the east coast. The “Rocky” star bought a new property in Palm Beach, Florida at the end of December 2020 for 35.4 million US dollars (the equivalent of around 29 million euros). Now his home in Los Angeles, California is on the market: As real estate mogul Ben Bacal announced on his Instagram page, interested parties can buy the 1.5-acre property in Beverly Park, where Stallone lived for more than 20 years, for incredible Acquire 130 million dollars (about 107 million euros).









According to “Dirt.com”, the three-time Oscar-nominated actor bought the property with direct beach access in the late 1990s for an undisclosed price and renovated the 2,000-square-meter house in the style of a Mediterranean mansion with eight bedrooms and twelve bathrooms. The highest price ever paid for a home in the exclusive Beverly Park area is $ 40 million, according to Dirt.com.

Sylvester Stallone studied in Miami

But his new estate in Palm Beach, where he will move in with his wife Jennifer Flavin (52), is no less exclusive. According to “mansionglobal.com” in 2014, the Spanish-style house with five bedrooms is located directly on the shore and has a 100-meter-long private beach as well as a pool and spa area. His new neighbors include singers Jon Bon Jovi (58, “It’s My Life”) and Rod Stewart (76, “The First Cut Is the Deepest”) as well as radio presenter Howard Stern (67).

Originally from New York, Stallone has deep ties to the Sunshine State of Florida. He attended Miami Dade College and the University of Miami in the 1960s, where he studied acting. His father lived temporarily in the city of Wellington until his death in 2011 and Stallone himself had a house on Miami’s exclusive Coconut Grove street for years, which he sold in 1997.





