Bug Crashes Bitcoin to $ 5402 by Investing.com







Recall that it had to temporarily shut down a little over a week ago. The network was flooded with a large amount of transactions, causing the blockchain to come to a standstill.

Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried spoke about the recent failure of the Solana blockchain in an interview with Bloomberg.

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried explained it this way:

“If you try to massively enlarge a blockchain, you will eventually reach its current limits. It’s always sad when something like this happens, it’s just frustrating.”

But such situations also contain opportunities, as he says:

“I also think that part of progress is pushing the boundaries. That way you can see what’s happening and improve. If you didn’t, the industry might never get to a point where it’s in the.” Would be able to handle large amounts of data. “

The reason behind the network overload was by no means due to the fact that too many different projects are running on Solana, as happens from time to time. Rather, it was because a single project launched a new feature, which then got out of hand.

Trading bots bring Solana to her knees

The culprit was the Raydium liquidity pool and the newly developed Grape protocol. This uses automated trading bots to supply the decentralized exchange (DEX) serum with liquidity. However, the bots worked so diligently that the 65,000 transactions per second (TPS) that Solana can process are no longer sufficient. At its peak, it was 400,000 TPS that rained down on the blockchain.

However, the blockchain would not have had to come to a standstill if a prioritization for transactions had been implemented beforehand. Until then, however, there was no need for such a function.









The development was apparently not difficult, because the update 1.6.25 was completed within a few hours. The validators were restarted with this update and the spook was over.

It can therefore be assumed that similar occurrences should not lead to a complete failure of the blockchain again.

crashes on Solana by 90 percent

On Monday there was another glitch with a Solana based project. The starting point this time was the Pyth Network, which provides DeFi platforms with a data feed. He said in the meantime that the Bitcoin exchange rate is $ 5402 – miles away from reality.

The Pyth Network in turn obtains its data from various providers. According to Pyth, there were probably problems with the handling of decimal places. The logic of the network weighted this deviation too much and as a result the Bitcoin for parts of the Solana blockchain fell by 90 percent.

Pyth said:

“Several Solana programs that rely on Pyth prices were affected by this incident. The impact was made worse by the fact that some programs relied on the aggregated price feed without using a confidence metric, which allowed liquidations even though the published price was highly uncertain. “

This means that Bitcoin positions were closed due to the supposedly low price. The projects that are affected are likely to be busy compensating their customers for a few more days.

This resulted in a chain of unfortunate circumstances twice within a very short period of time. And it shows once again what serious effects it can have if the development of a technology is advanced too quickly.

