BTC Miner Genesis Digital Assets Raises $ 431M in Funding

The funding follows another that closed in July when the company raised $ 125 million from investors

Genesis Digital Assets (GDA), one of the fastest growing Bitcoin prospecting companies, has closed another round of financing to further expand its prospecting operations.

The company announced on September 21 that it had secured $ 431 million from key investors in the crypto world in a new round of funding. Paradigm led this particular round, with GDA raising funds from other key players such as New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG), UK-based Kingsway Capital, VC firm Ribbit, Electric Capital and crypto platform FTX.

Genesis Digital Assets raised $ 125 million in July, with Kingsway Capital leading the financing round. This round of funding followed Genesis’ aggressive growth, with the company using the funds to purchase additional Bitcoin miners for its facilities in North America and the Nordic region.

Genesis was one of the first companies to mine BTC and has been so since 2013 “digital gold” coined.









It acquired 10,000 mining machines from mining hardware company Canaan in June, before adding another 20,000 miners in August. The purchases could add another 180,000 BTC mining machines, Genesis announced last month after partnering with Canaan.

With the additional miners, the Iceland-based company was able to significantly increase its computing power. According to the company’s website, the total hashrate was 3.3 exahashes per second (EH / s) in September 2021.

According to the information, this corresponded to more than 2.4% of the global Bitcoin hashrate. The company wants to increase its capacity from the current 170 megawatts to around 1.4 gigawatts and thus increase its hash rate capacity by 8.6 units / s by October 2022.

The latest round of funding comes against the backdrop of the fifth straight week of funds flowing into Bitcoin investment products, with market sentiment being positive despite the recent price decline, with BTC hitting lows of $ 40,000.

In view of the increased interest, the market seems to be betting on a further upswing in the Bitcoin price.